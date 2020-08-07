IRONTON — A South Point area man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Roy G. Bentley, 54, of South Point, pleaded guilty to charges including failure to appear, theft and identity fraud. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard. Bentley could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months in prison.
In an unrelated case, Jacob Thomas Miller, 28, of South Point, rejected a final offer that would have sent him to prison for six years for aggravated possession of crystal meth and failure to appear.
Miller faces a maximum of nine-and-a-half years in prison in the case which is set for trial Aug. 24.
Miller also faces another charge of aggravated possession of drugs which carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
In other cases:
- Rodney Spears, 26, of Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Roy G. Berry, 39, of Chesapeake, changed his plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. He was ordered to get a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
- Brandon T. Carter, 31, of Ironton, withdrew a guilty plea on a drug charge and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He was ordered to undergo a competency at Court Clinic.
- Marcus J. Murphy, 29, of Ironton, pleaded guilty to drug and theft charges and was placed on community control sanctions for four years.