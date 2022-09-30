The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A South Point business has been indicted for taking money from local residents and then failing to do the work it was contracted to do.

Shield Roofing and Construction, of the 200 block of 4th Street East, South Point, Ohio, was charged with two counts of theft from a person in a protected class and two counts of theft.

