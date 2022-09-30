IRONTON — A South Point business has been indicted for taking money from local residents and then failing to do the work it was contracted to do.
Shield Roofing and Construction, of the 200 block of 4th Street East, South Point, Ohio, was charged with two counts of theft from a person in a protected class and two counts of theft.
Shield Roofing was charged with the theft of $18,196 from four individuals in April and May, according to court records.
Meanwhile, two people who work for the company — Luis F. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, of South 4th Street East, South Point — also were named defendants in the theft of $18,196 from the four individuals for taking money and then not doing the work.
In an unrelated case, Shawn M. Rackley, 45, of Bronson Court, Huntington, was charged with two counts of burglary.
Samantha L. Pancake, of Private Drive 4460, Pedro, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of meth.
Roger L. Dillon, 52, of the 1600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
Keith M. Wetzel, 55, of the 700 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance and two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
Susan A. McCann, 34, of the 200 block of North 3rd Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of meth.
Christopher M. Tracy, 27, of Mansfield, Ohio, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Shawn Edward Perdue, 55, of County Road 1, South Point, was charged with having weapons while under disability.
Benjamin C. Hawk, 33, of Township Road 1525, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Michael G. Martin, 56, of Township Road 320, Waterloo, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
