SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Mayor Jeff Gaskin has secured $200,000 in state funds to make upgrades at the South Point Community Center building in the 200 block of 2nd Street.
It will take about a month to fill out the application funding to get everything approved and secure the funds from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Gaskin said Tuesday.
“We hope to let the project for bid next month,” Gaskin said. “If everything goes well, the work should be finished by next spring.”
The community center was built in 1974. The money will be used to install a handicapped accessible ramp, two new handicapped accessible restrooms, storage and to install a new code-compliant front door to the building, Gaskin said.
Handicapped accessible parking near the building also is included in the project, he said.
“It’s part of a project to make the building more inclusive,” Gaskin said.
Earlier this year, the village installed a new, handicapped accessible merry-go-round in the area, he said.
Funds for that project came from People for the Point, a South Point community group, the village and through the sale of a confiscated Cadillac from a person in a drug case, Gaskin said.
“We’re working on the plans right now,” he said.
The community center can hold up to about 100 people for events like family reunions, dance classes, concealed carry classes and other events, Gaskin said.
“The building has a new roof and windows,” he said of the community center.
Gaskin learned of the possibility of funding through a Southeastern Ohio mayors’ group.
“I applied for it earlier this year,” he said.
He applied for $200,000 and got the full amount.