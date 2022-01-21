SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A couple died after a fire broke out in their home late Wednesday night in South Point, Ohio.
Lawrence County Coroner’s Office chief investigator Drew Artis said the victims were James L. Wilson, 73, and his wife, Gloria J. Wilson, 69, who died inside their home.
According to Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Larry Anderson, the call for the fire came in shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Anderson said the home was approximately 65% involved when crews arrived, and the victims were found deceased.
The home was located on County Road 56.
The Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, South Point Volunteer Fire Department and Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Artis said the state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but no foul play is suspected.
