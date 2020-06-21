Essential reporting in volatile times.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The village of South Point provided some fun Saturday for those tired of being stuck inside and having to cook.

The village’s first Food Truck Rally brought more than 10 food trucks to town for an afternoon of outdoor, socially distanced fun at the Veterans Park boat ramp.

The rally was initially planned for May but was postponed due to the pandemic. The Lawrence County Health Department assisted with setting up and ensuring safety measures were in place.

Participating vendors included Abbey Shae Bakes, Southside Sliders, TrukinCheesy, Gourmet Griddle and Scootin Noodles.

