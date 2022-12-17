SOUTH POINT, Ohio — High school students explored options for after graduation at South Point High School on Friday morning with the school’s Career Fair.
The school welcomed more than 40 post-graduation opportunities for South Point students who want to work in the Tri-State area, ranging from local fire and police departments to military opportunities, businesses and more.
“The more opportunities for our kids, the better off,” said Principal Doug Graham. “Not only do we want to do a career fair, we want to do a college fair, too. We want to provide as many opportunities to our students as possible.”
While the event is not the first for South Point High, Graham said it is the first career fair in the last few years, and he hopes to make it an annual event and invite more businesses to join.
Senior Trey Rutherford said while he did not find the job of his dreams at the fair, it opened his eyes to businesses he did not realize were available in and around South Point.
Rutherford said he also liked how the career fair was for all of the students, so ninth and 10th graders could get an early idea on jobs they may want when they are older.
“We get the opportunity to plan out what we want to do, with a little more stability,” he said.
Senior Sarah Mitchell said she also thought it was beneficial for students to get an early idea on what requirements they may need for a job, whether it is a high school diploma, degree or just experience.
And if students need a degree, Mitchell said, they could have more time looking at colleges to determine who offers a program they need.
“You get more information with this and you can help plan your future better around your interests,” she said. “When we’re applying to colleges and stuff, we can look at what colleges have that major, especially if there’s a job in there that you want to do that requires a specific major.”
The career fair was organized by counselors Megan Lemon and Kristin Worley and financial literacy teacher Heather Kincaid.
Kincaid said they were happy to see all the businesses that showed up tell students about their work and answer any questions.
Students reacted positively to the fair, she said, and she saw many were surprised to see options in fields they previously did not realize could make money, such as art or baking.
To Lemon, the best part of the career fair was seeing so many former South Point High School students who are now working locally and were able to come back and tell current students about their options after high school.
“My favorite part is that we have a lot of South Point alumni that are here with their career field, so it’s been nice for me to see, and nice for our kids to see that you can go and graduate from South Point High School and go on to these awesome careers,” she said.
In order to ensure students talked to multiple businesses and organizations, a “scavenger hunt” was also set up, which required students to locate business booths and ask certain questions. The students could fill out cards and then be placed in a raffle to win prizes.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
