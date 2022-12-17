The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — High school students explored options for after graduation at South Point High School on Friday morning with the school’s Career Fair.

The school welcomed more than 40 post-graduation opportunities for South Point students who want to work in the Tri-State area, ranging from local fire and police departments to military opportunities, businesses and more.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

