IRONTON — Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a South Point, Ohio, area man charged with the rape of a child under the age of 13.

Andrew R. Taylor, 28, of Township Road 1186, South Point, entered a not guilty plea in the case, which could carry a life sentence in prison.

