IRONTON — Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a South Point, Ohio, area man charged with the rape of a child under the age of 13.
Andrew R. Taylor, 28, of Township Road 1186, South Point, entered a not guilty plea in the case, which could carry a life sentence in prison.
Judge Andy Ballard set the case for trial Oct. 19 and set a pretrial for Aug. 10.
In an unrelated case, Joseph A. Board, 29, of Darnell Road, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Ballard to two years in prison.
In other cases:
Monica Delawder, 44, of the 700 block of Spruce Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to a year in prison.
Mickey R. Wilson, 33, of Township Road 301, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would send him to prison for three years. He has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges including aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, obstruction of official business and resisting arrest.
Matthew P. Malone, 23, of Township Road 160, Waterloo, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and could be released after serving 60 days. He also had his driver’s license suspended for a year.
Rashawn J. Tillman, 22, of Detroit, admitted violating sanctions and was ordered to complete a four- to five-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Stephen Wilson, 40, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a program at STAR and pay court costs.
Beauford S. Jones, 40, of County Road 9, Crown City, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth, driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to complete a treatment program at Riverside Recovery, had his driver’s license suspended for two years and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Eric M. Spaulding, 38, of Lexington, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. Spaulding also was fined $10,000 and forfeited a handgun.
Charles M. London Jr., 31, of County Road 144, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to get treatment and pay costs.
Christina D. Nease, 42, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville, was taken into custody and her bond was increased to $75,000. She has pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in marijuana. She initially denied taking drugs while on bond before admitting it.
