IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, man arrested last month on charges he shot at a Rock Hill teacher now faces additional charges following an indictment returned by a Lawrence County grand jury.
Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of Park Avenue, South Point, was charged with attempted murder with a gun specification, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability for being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated arson and two additional charges of attempted murder.
Johnson pleaded innocent to the charges Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. Judge Christen Finley set bond at $500,000.
Johnson is charged with firing at least two shots at a car containing a Rock Hill Middle School teacher Aug. 23, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. The aggravated arson and two attempted murder charges stem from a claim Johnson used an accelerant last June 26 on a porch of the same woman in Ironton. The woman and her child lived in the house where the fire was reported, Anderson said.
Johnson was a suspect in the arson and authorities later were able to secure evidence from his phone, Anderson said.
Johnson is being represented by Roger Smith, a Huntington lawyer.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
