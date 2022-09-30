The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX police icon5.jpg
Metro Creative photo

IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, man arrested last month on charges he shot at a Rock Hill teacher now faces additional charges following an indictment returned by a Lawrence County grand jury.

Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of Park Avenue, South Point, was charged with attempted murder with a gun specification, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability for being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated arson and two additional charges of attempted murder.

