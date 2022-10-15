SOUTH POINT, Ohio — If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, visitors of Lynd’s Sunrise Orchard and Farm in South Point, Ohio, will be set for life.
Three years after the first apple tree was planted, Lynd’s Sunrise Orchard opened its farm to the public Saturday.
It started with a simple social media post proclaiming 10 a.m. Saturday to be the start of the inaugural Apple Festival at the farm at 1737 County Road 58 in South Point and inviting the public to visit, with promises of hayrides, smoked meat, cornbread, apple picking and more.
A base camp was set up at the bottom of the mountain on top of which the orchard sits.
At the event’s opening, the crowd was sparse, with a few people sitting around a meat smoker and food and bales of hay.
After a smooth, five-minute drive up a dirt path on a side-by-side or on the trailer of a tractor, visitors found themselves at the orchard on top of the mountain, with apple and peach trees basking in the fall sunlight.
On hayride tractor duty was Andy Lynd, the farm owner and creator of the orchard, who leaned against the vehicle as he waited for a group of visitors to take their pick of the crop.
Phyllis Nelson, from Wayne, popped out from between apple tree rows with a bag full of apples and a cheerful glow on her face. She said she never thought she would find herself on a hilltop picking apples in Lawrence County, but loved the experience.
“We just walked up the row all the way down to the end and came back in 15 minutes,” she said. “They have beautiful apples, and I loved the ride up. I had no idea what to expect, but it was really nice.”
Her apples will be used to make pies and chunky applesauce, she said.
Orchards have been a staple in the Lynd family lineage for generations, with peach and apple trees once sprawling across the same land. Lynd said three brothers, one of whom was his grandfather, once owned the land on and near the orchard.
Years ago, one brother moved to Pataskala, Ohio, outside of Columbus, where Lynd Fruit Farm has found success. Lynd grew up learning about fruit growing from his father and grandfather, but as the family evolved and a generation passed away, the trade was lost in recent years, Andy Lynd said.
“We had the peaches up until the early ’90s,” he said. “The average age of a peach tree is 18, and they were 28 years old when we took them out. I just didn’t have anything until I retired.”
Lynd, 67, chose a life of working for Columbia Gas for 42 years to support his family before retiring and planting his first apple trees three years ago. Now, he has found the happiness it brought to his ancestors.
“Now I am doing something that I love,” he said.
Agriculture is a staple in Lawrence County, Ohio, history, and in his golden years, Lynd is looking to preserve that.
“I don’t know of any other orchard in Lawrence County, and there used to be one on every hilltop,” he said.
Connie Lynd, his wife, bragged about the work Andy Lynd put into his hobby, stating he used his knowledge and experience to recreate the orchard that will be used to teach the next generation how to keep it going.
Before they opened the gate to the public Saturday, the orchard welcomed classes from Burlington Elementary School and homeschoolers. The Burlington students made apple butter after their visits.
Despite the countless hours of work Lynd has put into the project, the orchard is just a hobby, he said. Knowing how difficult it is to make a living as a farmer, Lynd said he has a lot of respect for those who make it happen.
Three years ago, Lynd planted 619 starter trees, but it has since been expanded to add more. Like grapes hanging from a vine, Evercrisp, Golden Delicious, Rome Beauties and other apple varieties were ready to be plucked. The newly planted trees include Ludacrisp and Gold Rush apples. Another row Lynd called the “pyro” row, with 10 each of a variety of trees.
The orchard covers a few acres, bordered by a 6-foot fence to keep wildlife away.
Lynd said his grandfather grew mostly apples. When his father took over, they had 10 acres of peaches and about 40 apple trees. He made sure to plant a few peach trees as a nod to his heritage. The peaches won’t be ready for another two years, he said.
Connie Lynd said they have been overwhelmed by the response.
“That’s one reason the Lynds are so successful in Columbus,” she said. “People want to get out of the city and take their families to pick apples. We weren’t sure about this, but that’s what we’ve seen, too.”
After about 20 minutes spent at the top of the mountain, Connie Lynd headed back to the base camp hoping more visitors showed up to join the fun.
Waiting for her at the bottom of the mountain, she found a surprise — a couple dozen visitors waiting for the next ride to the orchard on top, with more arriving. Still at the top of the mountain, Andy Lynd was unaware of the delight of the number of curious visitors waiting below to see his hobby.
Connie Lynd said the family is a spiritual one and has hoped this moment would come for Andy Lynd, who worked hard to make it happen. She quickly departed to welcome the next guests and call in reinforcements to help get them to the top, and by late afternoon, all the apples in the orchard had been picked.
Lynd’s Sunrise Orchard can be found on Facebook at bit.ly/3gblzOY, where information on future openings will be posted.