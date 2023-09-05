The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A South Point man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 11 to 16 1/2 years in prison.

Aaron Adkins, 36, of Fairview Avenue, South Point, was convicted last month on a charge of aggravated arson and acquitted on a charge of attempted murder of his sister in a trial before Judge Christen Finley.

