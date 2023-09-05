IRONTON — A South Point man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 11 to 16 1/2 years in prison.
Aaron Adkins, 36, of Fairview Avenue, South Point, was convicted last month on a charge of aggravated arson and acquitted on a charge of attempted murder of his sister in a trial before Judge Christen Finley.
Jeff Smith, an assistant prosecuting attorney, said Adkins was convicted of pouring gas on the family’s home and setting it on fire, causing minor injuries to his sister. A sheriff’s deputy was able to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.
In an unrelated case, Alisha Spears, 31, of the 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington, was sentenced to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison in a drug case. Spears earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and identity fraud.
In other cases:
Joshua L. Hoskinson, 33, of Hebron, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison. The sentence is to run currently with a 27-month sentence Hoskinson currently is serving in state prison.
Cornell Rogers, 37, of the 400 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a felony case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
Tonia Riley, 50, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Cody R. Smith, 43, of South Point, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence. Bond was set at $25,000. If he makes bond, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get inpatient treatment while the case is spending.
Jeremy Boll, 42, of Township Road 332, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to complete treatment and do 400 hours of community service.
Joseph Colley, 30, of Township Road 385, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete treatment, his probation was extended by a year and he was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.
Hobert Gearheart, 60, of County Road 52, Ironton, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Bond was set at $25,000 and he was ordered to get treatment.
Timmy Bowman, 53, of County Road 12, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond.
Bryan Stamper, of the 2800 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Bond was set at $2,500 and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
