IRONTON — A South Point man was sentenced to six to nine years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Raymond Jenkins, 41, of the 100 block of 11th Street, South Point, pleaded guilty to three drug trafficking counts. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Joey Lancaster, 39, of the 900 block of High Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended for a year. Lancaster also was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
In other cases:
Christine M. Lewis, 36, of Township Road 1097, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Jennifer C. Collins, 49, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Jeffery Boatright, 43, of Private Drive 856, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended by a year and he was ordered to complete a drug treatment program.
Charles M. London, 30, of County Road 144, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond and ordered to get a drug and alcohol assessment and get treatment, if needed.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.