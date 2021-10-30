IRONTON — A South Point area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four to six years in prison in a drug case.
Roger Burress, 63, of Township Road 279E, South Point, earlier pleaded guilty to possession of 31.6 grams of fentanyl. He filed a motion to withdraw the guilty plea, but Judge Andy Ballard denied it and sentenced Burress to prison.
Burress said he wanted to appeal the prison sentence.
In an unrelated case, Kristen M. Corbin, 31, of Private Road 748, Pedro, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth, possession of fentanyl, tampering and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor. She was sentenced to three years in prison by Ballard.
Corbin also was ordered to pay $600 in restitution for the ankle monitor. Another indictment charged her with tampering, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
In other cases:
Gary W. Munyan, 51, of Township Road 151, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and do 200 hours of community service.
Zachary A. Grubb, 20, of Indian Run Road, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR. Grubb also was ordered to pay $11,411 in restitution to the victims and was fined $1,000.
Michael T. Chadwick, 28, of Shoals Branch Road, Wayne, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. Chadwick was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction and was ordered to complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds in Ironton, do 200 hours of community service and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
William Salyers, 35, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program, followed by treatment at Mended Reeds, and do 200 hours of community service.
Robert Strausbaugh, 62, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and his probation was transferred to Columbus.
