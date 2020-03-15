IRONTON — A South Point area man was sentenced last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five years in prison in a drug case.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced Ronald Lee Patrick, 54, of Township Road 616, South Point, after he pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. Patrick could be eligible for release after serving three years in prison.
Any early release would be contingent on Patrick’s conduct in prison.
In an unrelated case, Marcus Sloan, 22, of County Road 1, South Point, was sentenced by Ballard to three years in prison for obstruction of justice in a murder case.
In other cases:
- Zachary D. Corn, 27, of the 1300 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, was sentenced to a year in prison in a drug trafficking case.
- Jubel Shane Ross II, 23, of the 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Tiffany S. Rudmann, 37, of the 200 block of Center Street, Ironton, was granted a judicial release from prison. She was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Tracy L. Dement, 48, of Private Drive 4442, Chesapeake, was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He had his driver’s license suspended for six months and was ordered to do community service for 200 hours and pay a $500 fine.
- Nicholas Barton, 21, of County Road 12, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. He also was ordered to continue treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- Blake J. Owens, 27, of the 2500 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Brandon T. Carter, 30, of the 900 block of Adams Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and failure to appear. Bond was set at $15,000.
- James Botkins, 42, of Wellston, Ohio, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs and resisting arrest. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond, ordered to wear an ankle monitor and placed on home confinement.