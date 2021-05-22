IRONTON — A man convicted in a drug case last week was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison by Judge Christen Finley.
Donald L. Malone, 32, of Township Road 1340, South Point, was convicted of possession of drugs following a trial last week in Ironton. He also pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Malone was sentenced to three years in prison in that case, but it is to run concurrently with the drug case, according to Jeff Smith, an assistant prosecuting attorney. Several other charges, including felonious assault, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Malone was credited with 573 days already spent behind bars and was fined $7,500.
In an unrelated case, Stanley H. Carter, 43, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was sentenced to six months in prison and given credit for 62 days already served.
In other cases:
- Jeremy Dickess, 44, of Township Road 322, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions and ordered to continue treatment at Riverside Recovery. He also was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and do 400 hours of community service.
- John Richendollar, 33, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to tampering, vandalism, escape and failure to appear. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Bruce J. Marsh, 20, a homeless Lawrence County resident, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, escape and vandalism. Bond was set at $35,000.
- Samuel Pack, 19, of the 600 block of Quincy Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case. He was charged with improperly discharging a firearm in or into a habitation and tampering with evidence. Final sentencing was set for Wednesday, May 26.
- Shirley K. Diamond, 28, of the 800 block of Mulberry Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth, aggravated possession of meth and possession of controlled substances. She was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Marvin T. Dillon, 61, of Township Road 616, South Point, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in heroin and possession of drugs. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Teaven M. Hay, 27, of the 1500 block of Lincoln Drive, Huntington, pleaded not guilty in a felony case and was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Taylor P. Willis, 20, of the 2300 block of Sarah Road, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs and improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Willis was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.