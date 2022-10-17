IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Derrick Braxton, 41, of Private Drive 15, South Point, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Braxton could be eligible for early release after serving two years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Brandon Pruitt, 20, of Private Drive 2560, Kitts Hill, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to pandering sexually oriented matter involving children.
He could be eligible for early release after serving two years in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center to complete a two- to four-month program. He also was named a sexually oriented offender.
In other cases:
Benjamin C. Hawk, 33, of Township Road 1525, Proctorville, was sentenced to three years in prison for tampering with evidence and admitted to violating community sanctions.
John DaBelle, 38, of the 1300 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to three years in prison with the possibility of early release after serving two years. The case is set for trial Dec. 1.
Arnold Anderson, 44, of Morehead, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Jesse Sizemore, 64, of Ohio 93, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to assault. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
