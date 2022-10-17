The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.

Derrick Braxton, 41, of Private Drive 15, South Point, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Braxton could be eligible for early release after serving two years in prison.

