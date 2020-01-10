IRONTON — A South Point man was sentenced to six to nine years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for the aggravated robbery of the Dollar General Store west of Chesapeake last year.
Zachary Hay, 18, of Township Road 1316, South Point, was indicted earlier this year on charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated robbery. Hay entered a guilty plea after a gun specification charge was dismissed. Judge Christen Finley sentenced him to six to nine years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Robert Ray, 49, of Ohio 93, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault. Finley sentenced him to four years in prison. Ray could be eligible for early release after serving four years in prison.
In other cases:
- Daniel Eugene Martin, 31, of Bowman Street, Coal Grove, was sentenced by Finley to four years in prison in a drug case. Martin pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and complicity to trafficking in heroin. He could be released after serving two years at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The program at STAR could take up to six months to complete.
- Clifford E. Jenkins, 45, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to escape, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin and felony vandalism. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison. He could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving six months in prison.
- Anthony W. Smith, 45, of the 600 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in meth and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to three years in prison. He was given credit for time served of 41 days. Some $390 on his person when arrested will be forfeited to the Ironton Police Department.
- Kevin Gardner, 46, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 400 hours of community service.
- Chase Webb, 22, of the 900 block of 8th Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to continue drug abuse treatment.