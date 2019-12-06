IRONTON — A South Point area man was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on a burglary conviction.
Anthony P. Giammarco, 24, of Private Drive 239, South Point, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Giammarco could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving 3 1/2 years in prison. The program at STAR can take up to six months to complete.
In an unrelated case, Michelle Brammer, 27, of Township Road 357, Ironton, was found incompetent to stand trial on a charge of harassment by an inmate. She was ordered to stay at Appalachian Behavioral Health in Athens, Ohio, to determine if competence could be restored.
In other cases:
- Nathaniel T. Marshall, 24, of the 500 block of Scott Avenue, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 400 hours of community service.
- Steven E. Miller, 54, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Miller also was ordered to complete the program at STAR and complete 500 hours of community service.
- Christy M. Potter, 48, of the 2700 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the STAR relapse program.
- McKayla D. McGraw, 20, of the 600 block of Hecla Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- Lansen Waugh, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded innocent in a drug case. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.