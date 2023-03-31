IRONTON — A South Point area man was sentenced earlier this week to four years in prison in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug trafficking case.
Leon Adams Jr., 63, of County Road 60, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm).
He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Keith M. Wetzel, 55, of the 700 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was sentenced by Ballard to three years in prison. Wetzel pleaded guilty to attempt to operate a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport controlled substances.
In other cases:
Melissa K. Lyons, 46, of the 2500 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and other felony charges. Final sentencing was set for April 12.
Charles W. Jackson, 47, of the 700 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on community control services (probation) for three years, was ordered to complete a treatment program at Hometown Recovery and do 200 hours of community service.
William Pennington, 59, of County Road 30, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of drugs. He was placed on probation for three years, was ordered to complete a treatment program at Hometown Recovery and do 200 hours of community service.
Nathan T. Murphy, 41, of Marietta, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Steven B. Stamper, 23, of County Road 14, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of meth and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery.
Buddy A. Jenkins, 41, of Oho 141, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Michael Preston, 56, of Lane Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Caleb T. Hamm, 45, of Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public service and domestic violence. His $7,500 bond from lower court was continued while the case is pending.
Brian Douglas, 50, of Township Road 1211, South Point, pleaded not guilty to passing bad checks. He was released on a $10,000 recognition bond while the case is pending.
