IRONTON — A South Point area man was sentenced earlier this week to four years in prison in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug trafficking case.

Leon Adams Jr., 63, of County Road 60, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm).

