IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, man convicted last week for selling drugs to a woman who died from fentanyl intoxication was sentenced Wednesday to 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison.

Brian Keith Pinkerman, 36, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in drugs following a two-day trial before Judge Andy Ballard.

