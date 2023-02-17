IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, man convicted last week for selling drugs to a woman who died from fentanyl intoxication was sentenced Wednesday to 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison.
Brian Keith Pinkerman, 36, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in drugs following a two-day trial before Judge Andy Ballard.
Steve Nord, an assistant Lawrence County prosecuting attorney, asked for the maximum sentence of 11 to 16 and-a-half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. He said Pinkerman has shown no remorse in the case.
“He knew she had a drug problem,” Nord said of Pinkerman. The woman buying the drugs from Pinkerman, Erma Bonecutter, 37, died from a drug overdose last year, Nord said.
Pinkerman knew fentanyl was dangerous, calling Bonecutter stupid, and then went to Huntington to get the drugs he provided to her, according to Nord.
Pinkerman was represented by Gene Meadows, a Jackson, Ohio, lawyer who plans to file a notice of appeal in the case.
Meadows said Bonecutter is partially responsible for the overdose.
“It is a tragic situation,” he said. He asked for the defendant to be sentenced to the minimum three years in the case.
Pinkerman chose not to speak before the sentencing.
Ballard said he spoke to several jurors after the trial and one of them said Pinkerman knew of Bonecutter’s drug troubles yet still provided her with dangerous drugs.
“If you sell it, you know it’s dangerous,” Ballard said. “I think both attorneys did a good job,” however 12 people agreed to Pinkerman’s guilt.
Ballard denied a defense motion to delay sentencing.
It will be up to the Ohio Court of Appeals to appoint a lawyer to handle the appeal.
