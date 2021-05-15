IRONTON — A South Point area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a school.
Dana Frye, 43, of County Road 18, South Point, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. He was given credit for 142 days already spent in jail toward the sentence. A felony drug possession charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The case has been set for trial May 27.
In an unrelated case, Donald Malone, 32, was convicted earlier this week on a charge of possession of drugs. It was the first trial held in common pleas court in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing in the case for Wednesday, May 19. Malone, who faces several other felony charges, could face up to eight years in the drug case.
In other cases:
- Santonio Wilson, 29, of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was found incompetent to stand trial on charges of corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence, three counts of disseminating matters harmful to juveniles and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
He was ordered to go to the Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare center in Athens, Ohio, to determine if he can be restored to competency.
- Jessica D. Ruggles, 37, of Dayton, Ohio, rejected a plea deal that would have sent her to prison for eight to 12 years in a drug case. She is charged with trafficking in 854.24 grams of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs.
- Ashley R. Sauceda, 27, of Morgantown, West Virginia, rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced her to prison for seven to 10
1/2
- years for trafficking in 36.88 grams of fentanyl, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and identity fraud.
- David L. Richey Jr., 45, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to several charges. Bond was set at $150,000 after he was arrested for cutting off an ankle monitor.
- Brandon K. Porter, 32, of North 2nd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to spend 60 days in the county jail.
- Brandon S. McClaskey, 20, of County Road 21, Ironton, admitted failing to report, failing a drug test, not paying fees and costs, and leaving a drug treatment program at Lawrence County Recovery. He was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. He also is required to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Don E. Pike Jr., 43, of Roberts Drive, South Point, pleaded guilty to violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to stay on sanctions, be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 200 hours of community service.
- Brad A. Jenkins, 31, of the 1400 block of 1st Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of controlled substances, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of cocaine. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and to participate in drug court.
- Curtis Davis, 35, of Paddle Creek Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR and get drug treatment.
- Edward Holmes Jr., 42, of the 700 block of Mulberry Street, Ironton, was found incompetent to stand trial on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle. He was ordered to be sent to Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare to determine if competency could be restored.
- Jonathan Rayburn, 35, of the 800 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, was found incompetent to stand trial on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, harassment by an inmate and assault on a peace officer. He was ordered to be sent to Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare to determine if competency can be restored.
- Jonathan Wooten, 32, of Jackson, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a charge of grand theft. Final sentencing was set for June 30.
- Daniel S. Jenkins, 42, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence, escape and vandalism. Bond was set at $30,000.
- Carissa D. Latimer, 39, of Clearwater Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $15,000.