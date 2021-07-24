IRONTON — A South Point man was sentenced to nine months in prison during a hearing in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court earlier this week for violating community control sanctions.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced Joshua M. Hay, 24, of Township Road 1336, South Point, to prison. A drug charge against Hay was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
In an unrelated case, Ballard increased the bond for Krystal D. Lawless, 32, of Tarpin Ridge, Catlettsburg, from a $10,000 signature bond to $150,000 after she failed to show up for a court appearance. Another pretrial was set for Aug. 4.
In other cases:
Lyle R. Keeney, 42, of Township Road 1273, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and possession of a compound containing fentanyl. Bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to get treatment while the case is pending.
Matthew R. Miller, 48, of County Road 144, South Point, pleaded not guilty to theft. Bond was set at $2,500.
David A. Wolford, 40, of the 200 block of Hamilton Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest, domestic violence and using weapons while intoxicated. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
Daniel T. Stephens, 25, of the 2500 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin and illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery.
Beaufort S. Jones, 39, of County Road 9, Crown City, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond.
Kenneth R. Blanton, 44, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond.
Mark A. Howard, 34, of Greenup, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond.
Rhonda L. James, 62, of Township Road 181, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond.
Christine M. Lewis, 35, of Township Road 1097, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment.
