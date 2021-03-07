IRONTON — A South Point area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison by Judge Andy Ballard.
Troy Edwards, 46, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty last month to tampering with evidence, theft of a firearm and breaking and entering.
Edwards could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months. He also was ordered to pay $1,065 in restitution and court costs.
In an unrelated case, Dustin Cook, 45, of the 1000 block of 29th Street, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He faces three years in prison, but could be eligible for release after serving 18 months.
Ballard set final sentencing in the case for March 31.
In other cases:
- Kyle Black, 34, of the 2200 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to continue on sanctions and stay in Riverside Recovery and get treatment and complete a drug abuse program.
- Shawn Patrick, 32, no address listed, faces up to 180 days in jail less time already served in a probation violation case. The case was set for disposition on March 10.
- Jonathan Collins, 24, of the 2600 block of Fields Avenue, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a treatment program. Collins also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.