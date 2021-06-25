SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Building Department has ordered the Country Hearth motel on U.S. 52 closed due to several violations including no hot water, unvented natural gas-fired fuel water heaters and no state license, according to a notice of violation.
Representatives of the motel asked for and received a temporary restraining order to halt the closure until a hearing is held.
A hearing on the issue Wednesday was continued. No new hearing has been set.
William Toole, the county building inspector, issued the notice of violation to the motel off Delta Lane near U.S. 52 on June 20.
Toole said the building department has done multiple inspections of the motel based on complaints filed with the department. The latest inspection was June 10 from a complaint by the state Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the notice.
The motel opened as a Ramada Inn several decades ago. According to the notice, a number of families are living in the motel.
The occupancy of the building has been deemed a serious hazard due to the installation of five natural gas-fired fuel water heaters that are not vented to the exterior of the building, according to the violation notice.
This results in the exhausting of carbon monoxide into the occupied building in quantities more than those deemed hazardous or fatal to human life, according to the notice. The heaters were installed without application, review, approval or inspection.
The alleged violation is such that the building was ordered vacated. Hotel officials objected, saying there was no place for the people living there to go.
The building didn’t have hot water and some of the rooms were being used as homes for $200 per week. The building was designed and approved for use as a motel, not a permanent dwelling facility, according to the notice of violation.
The motel’s license was revoked by the state Fire Marshal’s Office and currently has no license to operate as a motel or an apartment building, according to the notice of violation.
The notice of violation can carry fines of as much as $500 per day.
Sushan Anand, chairman of Mortgage Management Corp., the hotel owner, said the company has spent $200,000 on upgrades and plans to spend another $200,000 to $300,000.
In an affidavit, Anand said the state Fire Marshal’s Office said there would be no problem with residents continuing to stay while repairs were made to the hot water system.
Disabled veterans and people on fixed income are among the building occupants, according to court documents.