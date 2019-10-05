SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Over the summer, South Point High School senior class president Delaney Dickess got the idea of organizing a career fair at her school.
“I realized I was one of the few people in my class that knew what they wanted to do after graduating from high school,” Dickess said. “A lot of them didn’t know what they wanted to do, so I made up a survey for students of different jobs and asked them about jobs they were interested in.”
Dickess, who is 17 years old, said the survey revealed that most students who responded were interested in careers in health care, but others were interested in jobs that ranged from welding and law enforcement to doctors, lawyers, teachers and more.
“I just started contacting every one of those jobs that students picked,” Dickess said. “I was pretty overwhelmed at the response I got back.”
Over 40 people with 30 different occupations responded to Dickess’ invitation to come to the job fair to help the school’s seniors and juniors talk about career and even plan their post-graduation futures.
Breanna McCann, a graduate student with Marshall University’s Department of Dietetics, said she was excited to be a part of the career fair to talk with students about the programs offered at the university.
“Dietetics is a creative and challenging profession that relates food intake to nutritional well-being,” she said.
McCann said employment of dietitians is expected to grow faster than the average for all occupations through 2026.
“It’s a vital, growing profession with many career possibilities, so I think it’s best if students have a general idea of what they want to do after high school and take introductory classes so they’re not set on one thing, then get into it just to find out it might not be the career for them,” she said.
Hailey Browning, an 18-year-old senior, was one of the more than 60 students to attend the event inside the school’s gymnasium and back parking lot.
“I am interested in the math and science fields, but I have not been able to key in on exactly what I want to do as far as a career,” Browning said. “I am very excited to see a bunch of different career fields today that I haven’t talked to before. We see and learn things from our textbooks, but it’s different to actually get to talk to someone about it. I think if I can make a decision, it will mean a lot less stress when I go to college.”
Ben Walls, a 17-year-old senior, said he knows he wants to go to college and major in nursing.
“My mom was a nurse, and it’s a really good job that is in high demand,” he said. “I have talked to some of the people from Marshall University and the local hospitals today and got some really good information about what my next steps need to be to accomplish my dream.”
South Point High School Principal Dean Nance says he was impressed with Dickess’ plan for the career fair when she approached him with the idea during the summer.
“She wanted to show students career options, some even for students that may not want to go to college after graduating from high school,” Nance said. “She felt in the past that many kids graduated and they really didn’t know what career path they wanted to follow. She asked if (she) could get some people to come to the school to talk to students would I allow her to do it, and I said, ‘If you do the legwork and get people to commit to come in, then I absolutely would support the effort.’”
Nance said Dickess exceeded his expectations.
“We have 30 tables set up, we have a helicopter coming from Cabell Huntington Hospital, a Coast Guard boat out back, and so many others to talk about careers in aviation, engineering, entrepreneurship and more,” he said. “Her accomplishment with the career fair is truly impressive and amazing.”
Dickess says her hope is that a student will come to the career fair and talk to someone about what they are interested in and then decide what they want to do in the future.
“If this can help just one student, it would make it all worth it,” she said.
As far as her own career goals, Dickess said she wants to be a genetic counselor. She made that decision after her mother was diagnosed with cancer.
“I would be able to run a genetic test on somebody that has had cancer and find out if they have a genetic disorder that could increase the chances of them getting cancer as well,” she explained. “Genetic counseling was in my mind, but when this happened to my mom I felt like God gave me confirmation on it.”
She added that her mother is in treatment and doing well.