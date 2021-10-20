SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Some classrooms have been without teachers in the South Point Local School District after the contract the teachers union had with the school board expired recently.
Concerns were expressed nearly a week ago when several classrooms in the district were without teachers and the district did not have enough substitutes to cover those absences, which displaced students.
“There were some teachers out and we didn’t have quite enough subs, so the principal, assistant principal and the football coach took the kids in the gym and had volleyball tournaments, three or four classes at a time, and some kids watched a movie on a big screen,” Superintendent Mark Christian said. “They worked with the kids and had some fun things for them to do if there was no teacher in their class.”
The superintendent said teachers would have to file for a strike in order to do so. That hasn’t been done yet, and he said he didn’t anticipate it happening.
Christian added that while employee absences have not been as numerous this week, it hasn’t made the process of negotiating a new contract any easier.
“It’s just a process that we go through about every three years, and it’s just a frustrating process but something you have to do,” Christian said.
A mediation session was held last Thursday, but no agreement was reached between administrators and representatives from the teachers union, the South Point Association of Classroom Teachers, which operates through the Ohio Education Association.
“The South Point Association of Classroom Teachers continues to bargain in good faith in pursuit of a fair contract to best serve the needs of the district’s students. Our bargaining team met with the School Board’s negotiators with the help of a federal mediator on October 20th. We will do so again on November 15th if an agreement is not reached before then. As always, we remain focused on delivering a world-class education to our students and are hopeful a new contract agreement can be worked out soon,” President Gretchen Hale said in a statement.
Christian said he remains hopeful a contract will be settled on. The expired contract, according to the superintendent, originally was set to expire in 2020 but was extended by one year.
The South Point Local School District is made up of four schools: South Point High, South Point Middle, South Point Elementary and Burlington Elementary.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
