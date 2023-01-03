SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is requiring the village of South Point to install water meters for its 1,200 customers, according to Mayor Jeff Gaskin.
The village received a notice of violation in November from the state EPA that the village was wasting 40% of the water it collected from the wells it uses. The agency said only 15% of waste is an acceptable amount, Gaskin said.
South Point submitted a plan to the state agency by Dec. 30 as required, Gaskin said. The plan requires South Point to install water meters. Water customers currently pay a $26 flat rate.
"The only fair way to this is to pay for what you use," Gaskin said.
Village officials estimate that 8% of the South Point water system has significant leaks, Gaskin said. Meters should help the village find leaks, he said. "We won't know unless we monitor it."
Plans for meeting the state requirements haven't been finalized, he said. "The base rates should not increase significantly."
The state wants South Point to install a metered water system by June 2024, Gaskin said. It will cost an estimated $800,000 to $1 million.
"The state has told us to do this but haven't said how we are to pay for it," he said. "This is not something we want to do, but we are being required to do it.
"We are in good fiscal shape and we plan to continue that," Gaskin said.
The village was notified that the Dec. 30 plan "wasn't specific enough," he said.
It could take 52 weeks to order and receive 1,200 water meters, Gaskin said.
Another concern is the water table from which South Point gets its water, he said.
"We can't continue to abuse our water table," Gaskin said.
South Point used 17 million gallons of water last month, he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.