SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is requiring the village of South Point to install water meters for its 1,200 customers, according to Mayor Jeff Gaskin.

The village received a notice of violation in November from the state EPA that the village was wasting 40% of the water it collected from the wells it uses. The agency said only 15% of waste is an acceptable amount, Gaskin said.

