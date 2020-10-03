SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Saturday, Oct. 3, will be a busy day in the village of South Point, according to Mayor Jeff Gaskin.
There is a village-wide yard sale scheduled today, Gaskin said.
“There will be something going on on every street,” he said.
Anyone wanting to get fed before heading out bargain hunting can stop by the South Point Volunteer Fire Department starting at 7 a.m. for the annual pancake breakfast. The fire station is located at 6th and Linden streets. The event is put on by the firefighters association.
The pancake breakfast runs through noon. There will be both curbside pickup and outside dining, according to Gaskin.
A document shred availability for South Point residents is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FoodFair parking lot, Gaskin said.
There are several opportunities for lunch in Sou virtual th Point today, Gaskin said.
There will be two food trucks at the old Family Dollar lot, the South Point Church of the Nazarene is holding a soup bean and cornbread lunch and the Tri-State Area Science, Technology, Engineering and Math school also will be selling hot dogs, Gaskin said.