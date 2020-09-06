SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio -- A South Point, Ohio, area woman was killed and her husband sent to a Huntington hospital Saturday following a van and motorcycle crash in Scioto County, Ohio, according to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
State police responded to the crash on Ohio 141 Saturday evening.
Authorities say a 2016 Kia Sedona driven by Arnold Queen II of Wheelersburg, Ohio, crossed the center line of the road and struck a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Lorena Cahal, 50, of South Point, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Steve L. Cahal, 51, was flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.