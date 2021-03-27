IRONTON — A South Point woman faces years in prison in a drug case after pleading guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Mary Collins, 37, of the 100 block of Wilson Street, South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school. Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing in the case for April 21.
In an unrelated case, Eric Lancaster, 45, of the 300 block of Pearl Street, pleaded guilty in a felony case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Marcum Murphy, 33, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge of burglary. Finley ordered him to be evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
- Taylor P. Willis, 20, of Sarah Road, Ashland, formerly of Ironton, pleaded not guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- James D. Hayes, 38, of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Brandon L. Ainsworth, 28, of the 1600 block of Karin Street, Ironton, was placed on GPS lockdown and ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton in a drug case.
- Travis R. Crum, 23, of Wurtland, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to stay away from the victim.
- Homer W. Anson, 32, of the 2300 block of Hamilton Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Christopher W. Bryan, 31, of Township Road 1186, South Point, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and disrupting public service. Bond was set at $2,500.
- John D. Peters, 62, of County Road 25, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Steven D. Edwards Jr., 25, of Detroit, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Bond was set at $2,500 and he was ordered to be evaluated to determine if he needed treatment.
- Jeremy A. Dickess, 44, of Township Road 322, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $15,000.