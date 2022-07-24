IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 42 months in prison in a drug case.
Jessi Hanes, 25, of County Road 1, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. Hanes was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Hanes could be eligible for early release after serving a year.
In an unrelated case, Catherine Havel, 27, of Township Road 247, Kitts Hill, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and was sentenced to 36 months in prison. Havel could be eligible for early release after serving two years in prison.
In other cases:
Morgan Lemaster, 29, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Lemaster could be sentenced to seven to 10-and-a half years in prison with the possibility of early release after serving five years.
Sabrina Nelson, 38, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $75,000.
Kelly Doss, 31, of Gary Malone Street, South Point, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to entering a habitation. Bond was set at $10,000.
Brian W. Webb, 48, of the 300 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to theft. Bond was set at $10,000.
Katelyn Goodman, 28, of the 1900 block of 8th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 bond while the case is pending. She also was ordered to get treatment.
