IRONTON — A South Point woman was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Mary Collins, 38, earlier pleaded guilty in the drug case before being sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Katherine Stephens, 23, of the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case.
Stephens was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center. She also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Quentin White, 25, of Southfield, Michigan, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. White was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 400 hours of community service. He also agreed to participate in the re-entry court program Finley oversees.
- Paula Crissinger, 55, of Township Road 506, Kitts Hill, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 400 hours of community service.
- Jessica Wade, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty in a drug trafficking case. She was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Anthony Gue, 29, of the 600 block of 4th Street, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Kimberly Haas, 40, of Private Drive 3093, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.