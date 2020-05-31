Southern Ohio Council of Governments to meet
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, via electronic communication. Contact the number below for an invitation to participate. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month at 27 West 2nd St., Suite 202, Chillicothe, OH 45601. For more information, call 740-775-5030, ext. 103.
SOCOG provides administrative support for the County Boards of Developmental Disabilities in Adams, Athens, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties. Its primary focus is quality assurance, provider compliance, investigative services and residential administration of waivers and supportive living in order to provide individualized, personal support to people with developmental disabilities.