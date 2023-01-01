CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. at Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 167 West Main St., Chillicothe Ohio. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, or to join the meeting virtually, call 740-775-5030.
SOCOG provides administrative support for the county boards of developmental disabilities in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties.
Its primary focus is quality assurance, provider compliance, investigative services and residential administration of waivers and supportive living in order to provide individualized, personal support to people with developmental disabilities.
