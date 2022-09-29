IRONTON — The Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association (SOARA) will present a special on-air historical event at the Burlington Commons shelter on the Ohio riverbank at County Road 1 in Burlington, Ohio.
The on-the-air event, “Lawrence County’s First County Seat 1817 On-The-Air and the Most Southern Location in the State of Ohio,” will happen Saturday, Oct. 1, with a rain date of Saturday, Oct. 15.
Participants will be “live” on the air from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association members will join with other amateur radio clubs from across the Tri-State to operate radio equipment that will allow contacts to be made not only across the region, but also throughout the United States and the world. The radio stations will use Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association’s FCC call sign, W8SOE.
In the past several years, Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association has participated in radio events celebrating the heritage of Lawrence County. Last year, the group was at the Lake Vesuvius Iron Furnace, and in earlier years, the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton and the covered bridge at Scottown, Ohio.
This year, in keeping with the historical event series, members will bring attention to the early history of Lawrence County and its first county seat, established in 1817 at Burlington, as well as the importance of Burlington as part of the Underground Railroad. The first Lawrence County jail built in 1846 is still standing in Burlington and will be open for tours.
This event will be the first for the Ohio Section of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) at this location.
“This event has all the opportunities for a fun-filled family day engaging the public and learning about the rich history of Burlington, Ohio," said Mike Love, WB8YKS Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association public information officer. "Additionally, the Burlington Commons playground area will be open. A special focus will be made to spotlight the public awareness of the hobby and the benefits of a ham radio license, as well as emergency and community service. The public will be invited to talk on the radios under the direct supervision of an FCC-licensed operator. A special certificate will be issued to all amateurs who contact SOARA, W8SOE."
Tamara Howard, president of the Concerned Citizens of the Burlington Area, said she is excited the special event will focusing on the area’s history.
Eddie Jenkins, N8URU assistant amateur radio emergency service coordinator and Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association vice president, said the special event station will mimic emergency conditions that would be required when there is a total communications failure of telephone, commercial radio, television, cellphone and web access due to devastating weather, earthquake or wildfire conditions.
"When all else fails, there is amateur radio," he said.
The shelter site is handicap accessible. From U.S. 52, turn south onto Burlington Macedonia Road at Lowe’s and go straight toward the Ohio River.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.