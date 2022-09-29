The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210628_hd_radio
A single-sideband voice system is seen during Amateur Radio Field Day on June 27, 2021, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — The Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association (SOARA) will present a special on-air historical event at the Burlington Commons shelter on the Ohio riverbank at County Road 1 in Burlington, Ohio.

The on-the-air event, “Lawrence County’s First County Seat 1817 On-The-Air and the Most Southern Location in the State of Ohio,” will happen Saturday, Oct. 1, with a rain date of Saturday, Oct. 15.

