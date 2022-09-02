CHARLESTON — A federal funding announcement for a southern West Virginia coalition that supports clean energy was heralded Friday as a transformational moment for the region.
The ACT Now Coalition, which stands for Appalachian Climate Technologies, was awarded $62.8 million as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The funds are matched by $26 million from non-federal sources. The coalition was one of 21 winners announced Friday in the challenge, which is administered by the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration and funded through the American Rescue Plan.
Wayne County-based Coalfield Development Corp. leads ACT Now. Other members include the cities of Huntington, Charleston and Logan; West Virginia and Marshall universities; and several economic revitalization organizations and private-sector innovators. The millions of dollars will be used in 21 counties in the region.
“This is about the future, and I’m so proud and excited for the funding, but I’m even more excited for the quality of the partnership that has come together to make this happen,” said Brandon Dennison, the CEO of Coalfield Development.
Ahead of an afternoon event to unveil plans for the funding in Charleston, ACT Now members and supporters were part of a news conference with President Joe Biden, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and other Build Back Better winners.
“The people who built the country are hardworking people who work with the sweat of their brow and their hands. And they’re the ones that created a middle class,” the president said. “And I think this (is) gonna enable that same group of people, like most of us were raised by, to be able to have an opportunity to continue to do well and to take us through this next phase.”
ACT Now’s $62.8 million was the third-highest award among the 21 winners. Regional leaders’ plans include several projects throughout southern West Virginia to revitalize its workforce and create jobs to make the economy more sustainable as the coal industry declines.
“When you get an investment, you expect a return,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., during the event. “You’re going to see the fruits of this investment. You’re going to see the return.”
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin detailed plans for a $13 million investment to create the Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center in the capital city. The center will be in the former Kanawha Manufacturing plant and house initiatives such as the East Edge Factory, modeled after the enterprise developer West Edge Factory in Huntington, and the Marshall University Green Battery Institute, which will focus on research and development on electric batteries for clean vehicles, zero-emissions airplanes and renewable energy.
“I congratulate the ACT Now Coalition on today’s announcement, and I look forward to continuing to be a strong partner to our federal, state and local entities working in West Virginia,” she said.
A $15.7 million portion of the funds will go toward Huntington. About $8.2 million is intended for a new manufacturing hub at the former ACF Industries property in the city’s Highlawn neighborhood. The first anchor tenant of the hub will be a welding and robotics technology training center, which will be overseen by Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute and Mountwest Community and Technical College. The other portion, $7.5 million, will allow Coalfield to partner with Solar Holler, an enterprise that installs solar panels in Appalachia, to establish a “Mine the Sun” solar training and logistics center in the former Black Diamond factory in West Huntington.
Steve Williams, Huntington’s mayor, said the communities and other partners in southern West Virginia must work together to have a global perspective.
“The reason that we’ve been having some level of success in the last 10 years in Huntington is we’ve come to understand that if we’re going to be successful, I can’t just be talking about what we’re doing for our citizens,” he said. “At that point, we become insular, isolated, and we’ve been that way for way, way too long. Our opportunity is to reach out.”
In downtown Logan, a portion of the federal dollars will transform a long-vacant coal miner training building into a facility for bio-based manufacturing and technology job training, the Just Transition Center. Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti said to see a $4 million investment in the building will have a great effect on the town, county and surrounding areas.
“It’s a great partnership that we’re proud to be involved in,” he said. “And just like everybody said, when we work together, we can do a whole lot more.”
Two of the state’s academic institutions, Marshall and West Virginia universities, must also play a role in the plans. Marshall President Brad D. Smith said the ACT Now coalition is an example of federal, regional and state leaders and partners “leaning in” to a common purpose: prosperity.
“We will remember the day that we were standing here when we got the phone call from Washington, and we knew we were a part of something special and we got this moment for a reason. Because they need us. The world needs us,” Smith said.
Gen. James Hoyer, the vice president for Economic Innovation at WVU, said the university will lead an effort with the Nature Conservancy to renew former mine lands into sustainable lands for next-generation energy and technology.
“We can’t recreate the past, but what we can do is with leaders like this and all of you guys, we can set what our future can be and we can set our expectations high,” he said.
Other projects to be funded through ACT Now’s grant include creating a program led by Generation West Virginia and the Alliance for Economic Development of Southern West Virginia at Marshall University to train workers on digital technologies and green-collar sectors; funding the Community + Business Resilience Initiative, led by the West Virginia Community Development Hub, the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers, Advantage Valley and the West Virginia Hive Network to help communities and businesses become climate resilient and find new opportunities in energy markets; and Coalfield Development’s and the Central Appalachia Network’s Solar Finance Fund’s RePower Appalachia initiative to expand renewable energy projects in the region.
Dennison said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice approved $2 million needed to meet the match commitment for the grant. In a statement, Justice said the federal funding was “an absolute game-changer.”
“This grant funding will be an absolute game-changer for the 21 West Virginia counties that will see the impact of these grant dollars in job creation, training and community development like you can’t imagine,” the governor said. “We’ve embraced an ‘all of the above’ energy strategy in West Virginia, and we are incredibly thankful for the continued support of the EDA as we work together to continue diversifying our economy.”