FOSTER — In a low-slung government-issue building tucked into a Southern West Virginia hollow, a new generation of forest rangers, park employees, motel clerks and rafting guides is being trained.
The trainees, all high school students, are part of the Boone County Technical Center’s Adventure Tourism Program.
Their activities range from visiting the state’s popular tourism areas to planting trees to participating in stream cleanups. Along the way, they develop the work habits and communication skills they’ll need when they start working in the tourism industry.
For example, Chase Toler, a Scott High senior, wants to be a park ranger, arborist or naturalist. He and his classmates routinely patrol the Career and Technical Center campus to check up on the 75 young trees students planted around its perimeter five years ago.
Some of the trees are ornamental. Most, however, are hardwoods and softwoods commonly found in the Mountain State.
Bobby Miller, who heads up the adventure tourism initiative, said the trees weren’t put there just for looks.
“We get a lot of runoff from our parking lots,” Miller explained. “Pollutants from the cars run toward Rock Creek. The trees are there to help filter out the pollutants before they can reach the creek.”
Getting the trees into the ground was harder than expected. Miller said students quickly found out why the nearby stream is named “Rock Creek.” Even after the trees were planted and growing, students had to fence them off to keep them from being nibbled by deer.
Now that the trees are well established, Miller wants to make them a focal point of an outdoor education laboratory for the county’s elementary school students.
“We want to create a walking trail around the campus, and to take grade school classes on tours, using a cell phone app to help identify the trees and plants they encounter,” Miller said.
Two of the trees will probably receive special attention. Both are Dunstan chestnut trees, cultivated to resist the fungus-borne blight that eliminated native American chestnut trees from the landscape in the early 1900s.
Dunstan chestnuts were developed in the 1950s, when an Ohio nut grower found an unblighted American chestnut tree in a stand of trees killed by the blight. The grower sent some budwood to Robert Dunstan, an arborist in North Carolina.
Through selective cross-grafting with three blight-resistant Chinese chestnuts, Dunstan finally produced the highly blight-resistant hybrid that bears his name.
Miller uses the two Dunstan chestnuts on the Career and Technical Center’s campus to teach adventure tourism students the history of the chestnut blight and the impact it had on West Virginia.
He tells them that American chestnuts were once the most important nut-bearing and hardwood-timber species in the Mountain State. The trees grew so large and so thickly that it was said that a squirrel could jump into a chestnut tree in Alabama and travel all the way to Maine on an uninterrupted skyway of nothing but chestnut-tree limbs.
It took about 30 years for the blight to kill almost all those trees. Miller said the two hybrid trees planted by the students represent the hope that they, and other strains of hybrid trees, might someday spur the chestnut’s return to dominance along the Appalachians.
The pair of Dunstans planted in the aptly named soil of Rock Creek are still a year or so from bearing fruit, but Miller said the trees have increased dramatically in size.
“For the first three years or so, they stayed about 6 feet tall,” he said. “In the last couple of years, they’ve more than doubled in height.”
The most difficult part of keeping the hybrid trees growing will probably be making sure they get enough sunlight. Several nearby large trees have kept the chestnuts mostly shaded, so much so that the young trees have developed angled trunks from growing toward the available sunlight. To help the chestnuts and the other young trees they’ve planted, students have pruned back some of the large trees’ overhanging branches.
When the trees do begin to reproduce, Miller said he’s not quite sure what the students will do with the nuts. Options include eating some of them, planting more chestnut trees on the Career and Technical Center grounds, or planting them at selected locations in the Coal River watershed.
“We hadn’t really thought about it,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll find something to do with them.”