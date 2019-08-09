WILLIAMSON, W.Va. - The tragedy that occurred in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend touched the Southern West Virginia coalfields as a local family is mourning one of nine people killed in the deadly shooting.
Beatrice "Nicole" Warren-Curtis, 36, was at the Oregon District in Dayton, which is popular for its bars and restaurants, when a gunman opened fire, killing nine people and injuring 27 before he was shot and killed a minute later by local police.
Warren-Curtis is the daughter of well-known Williamson native, community advocate and Liberty High School graduate Nadine Warren and former Williamson High School graduate William "Mitch" Curtis.
According to an article in the Dayton Daily News, Warren-Curtis, who lived in Carrollton, Virginia, a suburb of Virginia Beach, was in Dayton visiting her friend Monica Brickhouse.
Brickhouse, 39, was also slain in the shooting.
According to the article, Warren-Curtis and Brickhouse worked together for Anthem Insurance in Virginia Beach and became friends. Warren-Curtis was visiting Brickhouse, who was originally from Ohio and had recently moved back to Dayton and was living with her young son.
Warren-Curtis was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and grew up in Wilmington, Delaware.
She never called Williamson home, but would spend many days in the Tug Valley area, visiting her family and friends, in particular her grandparents, James and Alise Warren.
She attended Delcastle Technical High School in Wilmington, where she graduated in 2002. Following high school, Warren-Curtis attended Norfolk State University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2006.
Comments in the guestbook for Warren-Curtis' obituary at weavermortuaryinc.com show a glimpse into the kind of person she was.
"Beatrice was an all-around good person with a good heart. She was at her core a genuine individual who consistently looked out for the good of others. She will be greatly missed, and she was loved by many," said Latisha Greene, from Virginia Beach.
A. Askew-Scott, from Norfolk, Virginia, said, "Bea was an awesome person and left a positive image on everyone's life she came in contact with. She will always be near and dear to my heart. I will forever remember her laugh and the beautiful smile she greeted me with whenever we met. She will be missed tremendously by all!"
"This tragedy really rocked my world. I am so extremely blessed to have encountered Bea. Her pure and sweet spirit made my world a better place ... #Rest in Paradise, Bea," wrote Kodedra Dockery-McMickle, from Greensboro, North Carolina.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at Truth Tabernacle Church, 603 Logan St. in Williamson. The funeral service will begin at noon with the Rev. Roger Egnor officiating.
Interment will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, where she will be put to rest next to her grandparents. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
A candlelight vigil for Warren-Curtis will be held outside of the Truth Tabernacle Church at dusk Friday night.
Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson is serving the Warren-Curtis family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@hdmediallc.com.