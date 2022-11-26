Dan Ferguson discusses renderings as the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance and the Woody Williams Foundation announce the commencement of a capital campaign to raise funding for a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Oct. 12 near the Memorial Arch in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Southside Alliance will welcome the founding chief executive of the Woody Williams Foundation, Brent Casey, and Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder as guest speakers at the organization’s membership meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Interested members of the public are also invited to attend this meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. in the lower-level Assembly Room of St. Paul Lutheran Church at 721 12th Ave. Entrance is from the church’s east side parking lot.
Last September, the Alliance was officially selected by the Woody Williams Foundation to attain the placement of a landscaped Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Memorial Park. Gold Star families are those that have lost family members during military service.
The site, personally selected by Williams, is to be approximately 100 feet east of the Memorial Arch. The establishment of this monument was among Williams’ last requests, made just four weeks before his death.
Casey, who is Williams’ eldest grandson, will review the history of the Woody Williams Foundation and how the Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments came into being.
Colder just finished his first full year heading the city’s police force. He will recap the Huntington Police Department’s progress during his first year on the job and review his goals for the department going forward.
Alliance committee chairs will review the organization’s goals and progress during the meeting. Reports from the following committee chairpersons are planned: Jason Pennington — Southside Bridges Committee; Scott Stapleton Southside Parks Committee; Parker Ward — Southside Compliance Committee; Dan Ferguson — Woody Williams Gold Star Monument Committee; Jim Rorrer — Southside Historic Structures Committee; and Bob Hansen — Historic Huntington High School Restoration Committee.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.