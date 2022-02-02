HUNTINGTON — Southside Neighborhood Organization will hold its first meeting of the year Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Phil Cline YMCA, 917 9th St. in Huntington, from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Speakers for this meeting include Mat Winters and Todd Darst, who will speak about tenants’ rights and the City of Huntington’s efforts to bring rental properties up to code. Tenants can request an inspection after the meeting.
There will be a slideshow of 2021 events, activities and accomplishments. The members will approve board officers and board members.
The group will hear from Carol Miller with Congress updates. The highlighted business will be wellness coach Heather Smith. Board member Heather Ison will present a discussion on safety regarding Valicor. Southside members are asked to help form a group of concerned residents.
Invited speakers include Sarah Walling, District 4, City Council, and Mark Bates, director of city engagement.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.