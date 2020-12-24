HUNTINGTON — Teachers and staff from Cabell County’s Southside Elementary School hopped in their vehicles Wednesday afternoon to ride past many students’ homes in a holiday parade.
The school, like all others in the district, has been on a remote learning schedule for the entire month of December due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the community. Wednesday’s event gave students an opportunity to find a spot on the parade route and see their favorite teachers and staff members before the holiday break.
Vehicles departed the school on 2nd Street in Huntington and headed east down 11th Avenue to 12th Street before turning around and going west on 9th Avenue to 5th Street West, then back to the school via 11th Avenue.