Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Teachers and staff from Cabell County’s Southside Elementary School hopped in their vehicles Wednesday afternoon to ride past many students’ homes in a holiday parade.

The school, like all others in the district, has been on a remote learning schedule for the entire month of December due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the community. Wednesday’s event gave students an opportunity to find a spot on the parade route and see their favorite teachers and staff members before the holiday break.

Vehicles departed the school on 2nd Street in Huntington and headed east down 11th Avenue to 12th Street before turning around and going west on 9th Avenue to 5th Street West, then back to the school via 11th Avenue.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.