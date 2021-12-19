HUNTINGTON — For those who are looking for a holiday to celebrate without distracting tinsel, a Southside family has started a “Festivus” tradition.
Fans of the 1990s sitcom “Seinfeld” likely remember the name of the Dec. 23 holiday, which calls for minimal decorations and aluminum poles. The Dempseys — Wally, Kathleen and their son, Andrew — display a Festivus aluminum pole in their yard, near the corner of 11th Avenue West and 2nd Street West in Huntington, along with a box for neighbors to write their grievances.
“It was just adding something more,” Kathleen said of bringing the tradition to the neighborhood. “But then last year with COVID, it was kind of a neat way to kind of connect with the community since you couldn’t really interact safely with people. And it was really kind of fun and interesting.”
The family started the tradition of displaying the pole about three years ago and added a grievance box last year. “Festivus” appeared in an episode of “Seinfeld” called “The Strike,” which aired in December 1997.
According to IMDb, the holiday and the tradition of airing grievances were created by the father of one of the show’s writers, Dan O’Keefe. In the episode, George’s father, Frank, introduces the tradition.
Kathleen said the family members, who are fans of “Seinfeld,” had talked about creating an aluminum Festivus pole for years like the one displayed in the show. Finally, Wally went to Lowe’s to start on the project, she said.
“We try to keep it simple, you know, like the simple aluminum pole with no tinsel because that’s distracting and … I like the white signs with black lists to make it as generic as possible, not overly decorated at all,” Wally said.
He added that he is open to suggestions from neighbors about future Festivus decorations.
This year, the family plans to keep the grievances in a keepsake box, though they may need a bigger one than what they have. Kathleen estimated that the family received around 50 anonymous grievances last year. She shared them on social media with neighbors. This year, the family is also accepting long-distance grievances.
The grievances seem to come from a mix of adults and kids. Kathleen said children usually have the funniest grievances, as they are about fighting with a sibling or complaints about eating vegetables. In the last round of grievances, someone said the family’s Festivus pole was “too silver,” Wally said, adding that he enjoyed that one.
The Dempseys said they plan to continue airing grievances in honor of Festivus and minimally decorating their yard yearly — that is, unless they get grievances to take down the pole.