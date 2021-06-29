HUNTINGTON — The Southside Neighborhood Organization will have its annual picnic from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Ritter Park’s Shelter 1.
The organization will supply the main dish. Neighbors are invited to bring a side dish or dessert to share, but it is not required. Kids can decorate their bikes in red, white and blue and will have a bike parade. Special guests will include Nathan Hilbert from the National Parks Service RTCA program, and Solar Hollar, which is offering a co-op through the Southside. West Virginia Ray of Hope will be helping with the event and will offer a drop shop with some of their goods for purchase. They are collecting food and personal non-perishable items for the Southside Blessing Boxes.
Door prizes like gift cards from Grindstone, Gino’s, Baskin-Robbins and more will awarded. For more information, email SSNO25701@yahoo.com.