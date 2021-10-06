HUNTINGTON — The Southside Neighborhood Organization will have its fourth-quarter meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Phil Cline YMCA, 917 9th St.
Board members and committee chairs will give reports. The key speaker will be Sarah Walling, City Council member serving District 4, who will speak about blighted houses. Local businesses and organizations will also give briefs.
Board officers and members will be elected for 2022. The members will consider a cookbook fundraiser.
Matt Null from the Huntington Police Department and Carrie Denvir, stormwater analyst at Huntington Stormwater Utility, will also attend. Planning will begin for the neighborhood’s Holiday Gala at the Huntington Museum of Art on Dec. 2. For more information, call 304-617-7914.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.