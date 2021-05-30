HUNTINGTON — The next meeting of the Southside Neighborhood Organization will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St. in Huntington. Members will enter near the day care center entrance. David Glick and Laura Mullarky will be the greeters. Free Kid’s Watch for children ages 4-13 will be provided by the meeting sponsor Realty Advantage, Amy Ward.
Snacks, bottled water and coffee will be available from the Hospitality Committee, Jill Wild, Deb Elliotte and Kandi Bastianelli. Becky Bryce will give the opening thought.
The featured guest speaker will be Bryan Chambers, from the City of Huntington, who will speak about the 150th Celebration and sesquicentennial time capsule. The featured business is JAG Floors and Restoration, John Gleason.
Members will elect new officers for treasurer, secretary and corresponding secretary. Members at the meeting will discuss a co-op with Solar Holler where residents can get tax incentives and up to $2,000 credit. Matt Null of the Huntington Police Department and Jan Rader of the Huntington Fire Department and members of City Council and other neighborhoods have been invited to attend.