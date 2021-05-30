The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The next meeting of the Southside Neighborhood Organization will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St. in Huntington. Members will enter near the day care center entrance. David Glick and Laura Mullarky will be the greeters. Free Kid’s Watch for children ages 4-13 will be provided by the meeting sponsor Realty Advantage, Amy Ward.

Snacks, bottled water and coffee will be available from the Hospitality Committee, Jill Wild, Deb Elliotte and Kandi Bastianelli. Becky Bryce will give the opening thought.

The featured guest speaker will be Bryan Chambers, from the City of Huntington, who will speak about the 150th Celebration and sesquicentennial time capsule. The featured business is JAG Floors and Restoration, John Gleason.

Members will elect new officers for treasurer, secretary and corresponding secretary. Members at the meeting will discuss a co-op with Solar Holler where residents can get tax incentives and up to $2,000 credit. Matt Null of the Huntington Police Department and Jan Rader of the Huntington Fire Department and members of City Council and other neighborhoods have been invited to attend.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.