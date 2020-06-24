Southside organization postpones annual picnic
HUNTINGTON — The annual picnic of the Southside Neighborhood Organization has been postponed until Thursday, Sept. 10. The picnic will take place at the 12th Street shelter in Ritter Park beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The organization also announced receipt of a mini grant awarded by the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington. This grant money is being used to help in the renovation of a child’s room at the Ronald McDonald House. Previous grant monies have been used to purchase items for Miller Park and for sponsorship of Huntington in Bloom flower pots in the downtown area.
The next regularly scheduled neighborhood meeting will take place the first Thursday in October at St. Paul Lutheran Church.