HUNTINGTON — The South Side Neighborhood Organization is planning a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15.

Approximately 50 homes on the Southside have sales yearly. This year, the SSNO will have community sales in May and September, using a city permit.

Residents can register their address for the sale if they follow the guidelines: Live within the boundaries of railroad tracks behind 8th Avenue to the hills behind Whitaker Avenue and 16th Street to West 7th Street; no canceling at the last minute; it’s rain or shine; put up and take down your own yard sale signs, which cannot be on telephone poles or block traffic vision.

Residents can sign up via the group’s website/Facebook page or email SSNO25701@yahoo.com. Deadline to register for the sale is 8 p.m. May 12.

