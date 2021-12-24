HUNTINGTON — Those in the Southside might think they are hearing Santa’s sleigh bells on Christmas Eve, but they might be hearing neighbors ringing bells together instead.
Michelle Yates, a Southside resident, encouraged a new tradition for the neighborhood last year: ringing bells together on Christmas Eve. Inspired by similar ideas she saw floating around social media, Yates introduced the idea to the Southside Neighborhood Organization’s Facebook group.
For about a minute, residents step outside their homes and ring bells at the same time. The sound can be heard throughout the neighborhood, Yates said.
“Last year it was really magical because it snowed while we were doing it,” Yates said.
Bells could be heard throughout the Southside, she added.
This year marks the second holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ringing bells together is a simple way to bring holiday cheer to the neighborhood despite current events, Yates said.
“You’re not able to go and see your neighbors like you would have in the past,” Yates said. “So it’s just … kind of a way that you can know that we are all doing something together.”
The bells used by neighbors vary. Yates said some use holiday sleigh bells and others opt for cowbells. Another option is to play bells over a cellphone.
On Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, Southside residents will take part in the tradition again at 7 p.m. Yates hopes the tradition continues and grows in the years to come.
“I like the fact that it’s something simple that everybody in the Southside can do … Obviously, it would be great if it could be done throughout Huntington.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
