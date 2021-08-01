Amy Kelly, left, talks with Kathy Watson of Watson’s Honey and More during the Southside Neighborhood Organization’s Community Craft Fair on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Miller School Park in Huntington.
Thirteen-year-old Bethany Booth, left, and 10-year-old Mikaela Clay craft jewelry for the My Three Charms booth during the Southside Neighborhood Organization’s Community Craft Fair on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Miller School Park in Huntington.
Andy McKee, of Mountain State Reptile Rescue, talks with guests as he shows off Scar, a 3-year-old, 10-foot-long reticulated python, during the Southside Neighborhood Organization’s Community Craft Fair on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Miller School Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Southside Neighborhood Organization held its first Community Craft Fair this weekend.
The event was held Saturday morning at Miller School Park, which is at 12th Avenue and 7th Street in Huntington. The neighborhood group aims to make it an annual event.
Vendors at the park sold goods such as honey, paintings, jewelry and more. Mountain State Reptile Rescue brought animals to the park as well. A representative of the National Park Service gathered feedback about future projects at Miller School Park.
The park was sold by Cabell County Schools to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District about a decade ago. The neighborhood organization has been working toward improvements at the park, such as more programming for kids, and a soil assessment for the park is underway.
The Miller School Park Development Committee is considering a couple of options to add to the park, which is a naturescape or a playground.
The ideas for the park are focused on children, as the park is the site of a former school.
