HUNTINGTON — It was no ordinary Tuesday for second-graders at Southside Elementary School, who spent the day celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence — “Twosday.”
Feb. 22, 2022, abbreviated as 2/22/22, is rare enough that it won’t happen for another 400 years, so to celebrate properly, Stephanie Spencer’s second-grade class spent the day doing special activities involving the number two, capped off by a schoolwide dance party at 2:22 p.m.
“Today was a day full of two,” said Spencer, who orchestrated learning activities from homophones to palindromes, a contest to see how many times students could write their names in 2 minutes and 22 seconds, turning the number two into something else and doubling numbers in a math activity.
“Really, I got the idea from some online social media posts, but as a second-grade team, we collaborated and we planned together and then our school counselor asked if I would make a flyer and if we could do a whole school thing,” Spencer said.
Additionally, students were challenged to bring two canned food items to donate toward school pantries at Huntington Middle School and Huntington High School.
Twosday isn’t the only date with a striking pattern. According to The Associated Press, this century alone has had a couple Onesdays (1/11/11 and 11/11/11), and 11 other months with repetitions, such as 01/01/01, 06/06/06 and 12/12/12. There will be Threesday, 3/3/33, in 11 years, and Foursday 11 years after that.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
