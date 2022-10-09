Krystle Davis, left, senior director of donor relations at the Marshall University Foundation; stands alongisde Rylee Spry and Cidney Fortney, Southwestern District Labor Council Scholarship recipients; and Joe Wyatt, labor council trustee and Marshall professor emeritus.
The Southwestern District Labor Council, a division of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, has awarded $1,000 scholarships to a pair of Marshall University students.
The Labor Council, which is comprised of representatives of 43 labor unions in the area, supports education in public schools, higher education and union apprenticeship programs.
Scholarship recipient Rylee Spry of Kenova, is a graduate of Spring Valley High School and a freshman majoring in pre-biology with aspirations of going to dental school and then establishing her own practice. Rylee’s father Bryan Spry is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 317.
The second scholarship recipient is Cidney Fortney of Alkol, West Virginia, who is a graduate of Scott High School. Cidney is a psychology major. Her father Thomas Fortney is a member of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, Local 1353.
The Labor Council’s scholarship is named in honor of the late Charles A. Spurlock.
“The Southwestern District Labor Council is again happy to award these scholarships to a pair of deserving full-time Marshall students who are the daughters of union households,” said Joe Wyatt, a trustee with the Labor Council and emeritus professor at Marshall University.
Scholarship recipients must maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average and themselves be union members or retirees, or the dependents of union members or retirees, Wyatt said. The Labor Council funds the scholarships and works with the Marshall University Foundation and its Senior Director of Donor Relations, Krystle Davis, to screen applicants. The scholarships then are administered by Marshall University Office of Financial Aid.
